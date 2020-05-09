Health Ministry Revises Guidelines, Mild COVID Patients To Be Discharged Without Test

The Health Ministry on Friday night has issued revised guidelines for discharge of patients from hospitals with mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus. In the revised guidelines, it has said that the patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. Moreover, it said that there will be no testing prior to discharge. The guidelines added that the patients will be advised to follow home isolation for 7 days.

Further, the guideline stated that those moderate cases admitted to COVID Health Centre & are on oxygen beds will be discharged after 10 days if the fever resolve within 3 days and the patient maintain saturation above 95% for the next 4 days without oxygen support.

For patients on oxygenation, it said that they will be discharged only after the resolution of clinical symptoms and when they gain the ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days. Additionally, it also stated that severe cases will be discharged after clinical recovery and when the patient tests negative once by RT-PCR (after the resolution of symptoms).

Health Ministry briefing on Covid situation

In its Friday briefing, the government said that people have to learn to live with the virus. It urged people to make COVID-19 prevention guidelines a part of their lives as a behavioural change amid easing of lockdown restrictions and migrant labourers returning home.

Joint secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said there has been a reduction in the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in the country from 12 days till two days ago to 10 now because of the spike in cases at some places, even as he asserted that the peak of the disease can be avoided if the prescribed dos and don'ts are followed. Giving district-wise situation of coronavirus cases, Agarwal said there are 216 districts in which no COVID-19 case has been reported till date. Forty-two districts have had no fresh cases in the last 28 days while 29 districts have reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 21 days. Also, 36 districts have not registered any fresh cases in the last 14 days and 46 districts have had no fresh cases in the last seven days, he said.

The health ministry on May 1 classified 733 districts in the country as 130 in the red zone, 284 in the orange zone and 319 in the green zone, taking into consideration incidence of cases of COVID-19, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Stating that some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed a rise in cases during the last few days, Agarwal stressed the need to strengthen containment efforts to stop the rise, along with proper adherence to measures such as physical distancing at field level. Providing details on recovered patients, Agarwal said India's recovery rate stands at 29.36 percent with 16,540 COVID-19 patients having cured till now, including 1,273 who recovered in the last 24 hours. He said 3.2 percent of total active COVID-19 cases are on oxygen support, 4.2 percent in ICU and 1.1 percent on ventilator.

A total of 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, taking the total number of cases to 56,342 and death toll to 1,886, according to the ministry. Currently, there are 37916 active cases, 16539 have been discharged/cured and 1886 deaths have been reported.

