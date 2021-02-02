Health Ministry Rushes High-level Teams To Kerala & Maharashtra For COVID-19 Management

As per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, two high-level multi-disciplinary teams are to be deputed in Kerala and Maharashtra in order to collaborate with the state health authorities. It will establish public health measures for COVID-19 management in the states. Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of COVID cases when almost all the other states/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, announced on Twitter that multi-disciplinary teams will be deputed in Maharashtra and Kerala. Currently, these two states alone are contributing almost 70% of the active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Multi-disciplinary teams for the States

The Central high-level team to Maharashtra comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

The Kerala team will comprise of a senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams in both states will closely work with the state health departments. To contain the large number of cases being reported by these States, the team will take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

2/3rd of India's active COVID-19 cases in Kerala & Maharashtra

In India, the total number of active COVID-19 cases have fallen to 1.7 lakh. Out of these, Kerala and Maharashtra have 71,469 and 44,199 active cases respectively. Both the states together comprise more than two-thirds of all active cases in India. In the last 24 hours, India reported 8,635 fresh COVID cases, the lowest single-day rise in its tally in nearly eight months.

