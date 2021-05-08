Health Ministry Says 17.49cr Vaccinated So Far; 84 Lakh Doses Available With States & UTs

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, outstretched medical capacity and an ongoing liberalised vaccine drive, on May 8, the Health Ministry announced that the Government of India has so far provided more than 17.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States/ UTs free of cost.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in their press release stated that more than 84 lakh doses are still available with the States/ UTs to be administered. Over 53 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by the States/ UTs within the next three days. The Ministry's press release stated that in collaboration with the States and UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach, the Government of India is combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. It enumerated,

"The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,65,49,583 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). More than 84 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (84,08,187) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces. Furthermore, more than 53 lakh (53,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days."

In the said press release, the Ministry has annexed a count of vaccine doses delivered to States/UTs as against quantity of doses received, consumed (inclusive of wastage), doses in the pipeline and the balance of the available doses. The chart also enumerates the projected mid-year population of respective States and Union Territories.

COVID-19 tally

India recorded over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore. Out of these, over 37 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.79 crore people have recovered. With 4,187 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.38 lakh. At least 14 states are reporting cases in five figures. Maharashtra reported about 54,000 cases, Karnataka had nearly 49,000, while Kerala had over 38,000.

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday, said States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand have shown plateauing of daily Covid cases gradually. The ministry also said that 12 states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases while seven states have 50,000 to one lakh active cases.