Health Ministry Says Over 1.67 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available With States, UTs

According to the recent information given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, more than 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered. The Health Ministry has also shared data regarding the decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by details on the vaccination process in the country.

MoHFW has issued a press release stating that more than 1,67,26,613 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals. Also, the Union Ministry has highlighted providing more than 37.43 crore vaccine doses to the states and union territories as announced yesterday. With this, the total consumption including wastages stands at 35,75,98,947 doses. The centre has also hinted towards more 48,65,110 doses that are yet to be provided.

At a time when India has been under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus, the Union Government is determined to increase the speed of vaccination drive throughout the country. Also, the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination which commenced from June 21 2021 has helped up in speeding up the overall vaccination process. It has made the availability of vaccine doses more convenient for the states. According to the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government is providing 75% free-of-cost vaccines to the states and UTs.

The country has been witnessing fresh new cases of coronavirus infections every day. However, the numbers are declining steadily as per the data given by the Union Health Ministry. According to the Ministry, less than 50,000 daily new cases were reported for the last 10 days. Also, there has been a decline in the reports of active cases of COVID-19 infections followed by 47,240 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has increased to 97.18%, thanks to the fast and efficient vaccination drive going on in the country, states MoHFW. Also, the numbers are under control due to different measures taken by the states to impose partial or full lockdown as required.

