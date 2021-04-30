Health Ministry Shares Directions For COVID-19 Patients, Details Treatment For Mild Cases

The Union Health Ministry held a press briefing on Friday on actions taken, preparedness and updates of various states with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in cases.

Directions for COVID patients

While answering queries on the Do's and Dont's for COVID-19 patients, the Health Ministry emphasised on the need for elderly patients or those with co-morbidities to be in constant touch with a medical professional in case hospitalisation is needed. It added that mild/asymptomatic patients, on the other hand, were only eligible for home isolation where it was important to keep a close check on their vitals especially saturation levels which needed to be above 94.

"Mild or asymptomatic patients are only eligible for home isolation. Elderly patients, chronic patients with diabetes, or those who have undergone a transplant or other critical health issue must be in quarantine under the doctor's instruction otherwise move to the hospital. Positive patients should never share personal items with anyone at home. Symptomatic treatment should be carried out for mild COVID patients. Ivermectin tablet can be taken. In our study we got to know this can help," said the Ministry.

It also added that Remdesivir should not be used for mild COVID patients, adding that the virus was killed within 7-8 days in those reeling with asymptomatic COVID.

On Availability of Medical Oxygen

Placing special emphasis on the measures taken to enhance Oxygen support to states amid rising cases, the Health Ministry noted that it was closely coordinating with States the availability and supply of medical oxygen. Elaborating on measures taken to enhance the production of medical Oxygen a Health Ministry official said, "The Union Health Ministry supported states by sanctioning 162 PSA plans across the country out of which 52 have been installed and 87 plants have been delivered. 8,593 MT has been allocated to 23 States."

The Health Ministry also revealed that States had been advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit in all hospitals including private hospitals to ensure that there was a rational and necessary use of medical oxygen only.

"States are advised to ensure rational use of oxygen, prohibit abnormal use by monitoring non-closure of the valve during no-use, unnecessary oxygen administration to patients who may not require it clinically and for monitoring private health facilities which indulge in pushing Oxygen cylinders as part of COVID home-based care packages," he said.

Case Trajectory of States

While sharing the case trajectory and States of concern during the period of last 14 days, the Health Ministry noted that Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Odisha were not only reporting higher peaks but also high case growth trajectory. Other states of concern like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh are also reporting much higher peaks than reported earlier, the Ministry stated.

India reported 3,86,452 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,87,62,976. As of April 30, there are 31,70,228 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,97,540 recoveries and 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours.