Health Ministry Warns Himachal Govt Of Reposing Curbs As Tourists Throng Himalayan State

The Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday over the rampant flouting of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among tourists in Shimla and Manali, who thronged the holiday destination after months of pandemic-induced lockdown.

Referring to the massive footfall of people at hill stations, the Health Ministry stated that gross violations of Coronavirus guidelines can nullify the progress made so far in battling the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR DG, Dr Balram Bhargava said pictures of tourists crowding the hill stations are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour. Joint Secretary, Health Ministry Lav Agarwal also noted that people travelling to hill stations are not following Coronavirus norms, and warned that the government can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with.

In less than a month of easing Coronavirus restrictions, there has been heavy traffic of around 6 to 7 lakh tourists in the Himalayan state. With COVID-19 cases declining in Himachal, tourists have begun to throng destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda, among other parts of the state. As a result, the state is witnessing massive traffic jams on national highways. All hotels and guest houses are also full.

However, with tourism resuming in Himachal Pradesh, the risk of COVID-19 has increased. Many people visiting popular tourist spots were seen roaming around without masks and flouting COVID protocols. Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department Director, Amit Kashyap however assured that the required safety guidelines were being followed.

COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has recently witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases after a steady lockdown in the state. However, as the country is under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, the crowd can make things worse and lead to a spike in positive cases. Himachal Pradesh, which is heavily dependent on tourism, has now withdrawn the condition of RT-PCR reports and e-COVID passes making it easier for people to arrive in the state.