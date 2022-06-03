Health Ministry Writes To 5 States As COVID Cases Surge; Advises To Implement Guidelines

Amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry, on Friday, advised five states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra - to continue implementing guidelines and monitor clusters of new COVID-19 cases.

Stating that COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped in India over the past three months, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that in the last one week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending on May 27 to 21,055 cases in the week ending June 3.

The positivity of the cases has also increased to 0.73% in the week ending on June 3. "There are a few states, which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases indicating the possibility of a localised spread of infection. There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," the letter read.

Health ministry advises states to continue implementing COVID-19 guidelines

The states have been advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19 and to ensure compliance with advisories issued by the Health Ministry. States have been asked to focus on:

COVID-appropriate behaviour

Monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases

Adequate testing as per guidelines

Monitoring of influenza-like illness & SARI cases in all health facilities

Genome sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection from sentinel sites and local clusters of cases

According to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, the active COVID cases in the country rose to 21,177 with 4,041 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total COVID tally to 4,31,68,585. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded the 193.84 crore mark.