Health Ministry Writes To All States/UTs To Ensure Safety And Well-being Of COVID Warriors

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Ministry joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday wrote to the states/ UTs to ensure the safety and well-being of doctors. In the letter, Lav Agarwal asked all the state/UTs to ensure that "prompt and necessary" steps are taken for COVID warriors' safety ad wellbeing besides implementation of the amended Epidemic Disease Act.

Union Health Ministry writes to all States/UTs for undertaking a detailed review and ensuring that "prompt and necessary steps are taken for healthcare workers' safety and wellbeing besides implementation of the amended Epidemic Disease Act" — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Health Ministry writes to states/UTs

While stating that the healthcare workers are the most crucial resources who are undertaking the battle of COVID-19 management at all fronts, the Health Ministry said, "our endeavours to manage COVID so far are replete with examples of commitment shown by our healthcare workers at all levels."

The letter issued by Health Ministry read, "While the country at large has applauded the efforts done by the health fraternity, but there also have been examples where they have stigmatized and even violence is resorted to against the COVID warriors."

While stating that the Government of India has taken a number of initiatives for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare workers, the Ministry said that on April 22, 2020, it had issued an ordinance to duly amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, providing protection to healthcare personnel and their property during epidemics.

Read the full letter here:

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,97,62,793 positive cases, out of which, 2,85,80,647 have successfully recovered and 3,83,490 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 62,480 new cases, 88,977 recoveries and 1,587 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,98,656.

(Image: Unsplash, Twitter- @DrHarshVardhan)