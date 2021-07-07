Health Ministry Writes To Odisha Chief Secy Suggesting Measures To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on July 7 wrote to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra to suggest measures in containing the COVID 19 spread in the state. In the letter, the health ministry representative stated that although the ambit of daily coronavirus cases has fallen substantially in India, the weekly case positivity, as well as cases trajectory in each district, needs to be monitored weekly in order to identify early warning signals in the spread of the infection. According to ANI, in his letter, he further highlighted critical areas of concern after thorough analysis.

"It is a point of concern that presently, three districts of Odisha are reporting weekly positivity of more than 10 per cent (28th June to 4th July). Though the State positivity is consistently decreasing and has reported positivity of 5.36 per cent for the week ending 4th July. The district of Nuapada has shown a significant increase in positivity over the last week," read the letter.

Bhushan mentioned that although Odisha has shown a continuous decline in the number of cases in the past 4 weeks, the five districts, namely, Baleshwar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghapur, Kendrapara, and Khordha have shown an increase in the week ending July 4 when compared to the previous week. He emphasised how continuous monitoring of daily new deaths needs to be done and mentioned that the state's low CFR of less than 0.46 per cent.

"There has been an increase in the number of deaths reported by the state over the past two weeks. Khorda district has reported 58 deaths over the last week, the highest in the state. The total deaths reported by the state for the same period are 309," the letter read.

He highlighted the aforementioned points as a cause for concern and listed suggestions to counter those problems further suggesting the Odisha chief secretary focus on them and take necessary action at the earliest. Asserting the importance of containment as the most crucial strategy of flattening this current curve, he said that it is critical to plan effective containment measures and implement them stringently, and to strengthen all our efforts made for prompt contact tracing of the close contacts of positive cases and immediate quarantine /isolation of all suspected and confirmed cases, according to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Ensure proper healthcare infrastructure planning; effective clinical management- Bhushan

Addressing healthcare infrastructure planning, he mentioned that the state must maintain continuous vigil regarding bed occupancy of critical beds (Oxygen supported and ICU beds). He added that if the occupancy is more than 40 per cent for any bed category, the states should plan for the augmentation of healthcare infrastructure in those districts. He explained the importance of planning the trained human resources, infrastructure, logistics, and procurement considering the geographical spread of the pandemic. The state should also work towards ensuring timely disclosure of all infrastructure availability based details on public portals or via media so as to avoid misinformation, he said.

Bhushan in his letter reiterated the importance of effective clinical management in countering the rise in fatalities effectively and promptly. He mentioned the importance of monitoring all facilities between 24, 48, and 72 hours of hospitalization to identify any loopholes and undertake required corrective action.

Speaking on ramping up the vaccination process, he said "vaccination must be used as an aid to the infection containment strategy. Ramping up vaccination sites, improving the efficiency and utilization of vaccination deploying strategic vaccination centres near the containment zones, and now. ensuring speedier vaccination of all citizens aged 18+ should be undertaken on a priority".

(With ANI Inputs)