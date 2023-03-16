Health Ministry Writes To Six States Over Spike In Covid Cases, Advises 5-fold Strategy

The Ministry of Health has written to six states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra expressing concerns over sudden spike in the cases of Covid-19 in these states. The Centre has advised all these states to take adequate steps in controlling the sudden rise in such cases and emphasized on working five-fold strategy, which includes increase in testing, tracking, treating and process of vaccination.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to senior officials of the state government has mentioned, "India has observed a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases during the past few months. However, since the past few weeks a rise in cases has been noted specifically in certain parts of the country with a total of 2,82 cases reported in the week ending March 8th, 2023, which rose to 3,264 cases in the week ending March 15th, 2023."

Active Covid cases as on Thursday morning- 4623

"There are few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," Bhushan said.

As per reports, over 700 Covid cases were reported in a single day in over four months and it was in the month of November last year that Covid cases over 700 were recorded in one day. The latest updated active case as per Union Ministry of Health on Thursday morning has gone up to 4,623, which is 0.01% of the total cases.

According to the letter by the Ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Telangana are among the states, where sudden rise in Covid cases have been recorded.

It has been advised that the states should examine the situation of Covid-19 at districts and sub-districts level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry.

The states have been advised to follow-

Adequate and pro-active testing as per guidelines.

Monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases.

Monitoring of Influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from identified health facilities, and local clusters of cases.

Pro-active promotion to increase administration of precaution dose for all eligible beneficiaries.

Covid appropriate behaviour particularly in enclosed spaces and in crowded spaces.

The ministry has remarked that it is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control emerging spread of infection.

As per data provided by the ministry, the total number of people infected by the virus has gone up to 4,41,57,297, while over 220.64 crore doses of vaccine have been administered across the country till now.