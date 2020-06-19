'Ensure Strict Implementation Of Home Isolation Guidelines': Health Ministry Tells States

The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at the field level. Mentioning that certain states are allowing home isolation as a routine practice, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

Aggarwal stated that the decision on allowing home isolation for patients is based on assessment of the medical conditions and residential accommodation. He added that a team of doctors shall monitor all cases of home isolation on a regular basis. Moreover, he added that their discharge must be as per the guidelines and shall be reported.

Read: Tamil Nadu Reports 2,000 Plus COVID-19 Cases For Third Consecutive Day

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry writes to Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of states and Chief Secretary of Delhi over, "strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level". pic.twitter.com/aiDDY1ETLk — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Read: WHO: More Than 150,000 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 3,80,532 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,04,711 patients have recovered while 12,753 fatalities have been reported. With 10,386 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 53.79%. At present, 1,63,248 active cases are under medical supervision. 1,76,959 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. A total of 64,26,627 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in 703 government labs and 257 private labs across the country.

A total of 2.3 lakh people living in 242 containment zones of Delhi have been surveyed on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 7040 individuals were tested for the novel coronavirus in 193 testing centres via the Rapid Antigen testing methodology on Thursday. The testing will be increased in the coming days. After Shah's call to double the COVID-19 testing, 27,263 samples were collected from June 15-17 as against the daily collection which varied between 4000-4500 earlier. The committee constituted by the Union Home Minister recommended Rs.8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs to be charged for isolation bed, ICUs without and with ventilator respectively in all private hospitals.

Read: COVID-19 Hit Italy By December 2019, Prior To First Case Detection: Waste Water Study

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 380,532; Recovery Rate Improves To 53.79%