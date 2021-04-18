Health Ministry Writes To States To Ensure No Hindrance In Vaccination Drive Amid Curfews

Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry has written to State and Union Territory governments to ensure that there are no hindrances in the ongoing COVID-19 immunization drive across the country. Highlighting the partial lockdown and curfew imposed in parts of India to curb the virus spread, the Health Ministry has instructed authorities to ensure that the restrictions do not affect the vaccination drive. Since the commencement of the COVID vaccination drive, India has administered 12.26 crore doses to beneficiaries.

In a letter signed by Additional Health Seceretary Dr Manohar Agnani, the Health Ministry said, "It is advised that COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals should continue providing ununiterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services."

"Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building/block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 at these hospitals," the letter added.

PM holds review meeting

With the COVID-19 situation worsening across the country, the Home Secretary has been instructed to take charge of the situation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction on Friday, sources said. PM Modi chaired an emergency meeting to review the COVID situation and the immunization drive across the country which is currently underway. Top officials across various ministries are expected to participate in the meeting. PM Modi has directed Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the surge in COVID-19 cases and hold intense discussions with chief secretaries of all states, including those most affected by the second Coronavirus wave i.e. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and UP.

Sources have informed that the Home Secretary will also be holding a virtual meet with Chief Secretaries every six hours to review the situation. Following the review, the home secretary will also pass additional instructions to the Additional Chief Secretaries and DGPs and also look over the ongoing immunization drive. centre's interference comes at a time when states have been struggling to curb the virus spread. Several states have also been reporting a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, beds, ventilators, and vaccine doses.

Vaccine production boosted

In a bid to boost India's vaccination process, Centre on Friday has provided a grant of Rs 65 crores to COVAXIN manufacturer - Bharat Biotech to enhance their production capacity at their new Bengaluru plant. Moreover, the current facility is being increased 6-7 fold by July - touching 6-7 crore vaccine doses/month. Three other govt plants are also being provided grants to ramp up their production of the indigenous vaccine.

Apart from Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr too have been given grants to enhance their production capacity. While Haffkine will produce 20 million doses per month within six months, the other two will produce 10-15 million doses per month by Aug-Sep 2021. Most states have exhausted their stock of COVAXIN, while the Centre assures that more doses are in pipeline.



