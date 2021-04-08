Health Min's Scathing Take On Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh's Vaccine Drives Gets Terse Reply

Dubbing Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks that the Chhattisgarh government was spreading misinformation and panic on COVID-19 vaccination as "unfortunate", his state counterpart TS Singh Deo on Wednesday said such remarks affect the joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic. Stating that the state has a stock of vaccines for the next 3 days, the state Health Minister said that the government has been assured by the Centre that the supply of Covid vaccine will continue.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, "It is not possible to take a joint effort forward in a coordinated manner if the elder in the family is making statements like this. Chhattisgarh is among top 4-5 vaccinators (state) in the country in terms of percentage." READ | Chhattisgarh encounter: Maoists claim 'one jawan in custody', urge govt to name mediators

Chhattisgarh Health minister reacts to Harsh Vardhan's statement

Stating that Harsh Vardhan seems to have taken views very contrary to what he had expressed in yesterday's meeting, Deo said that when the Centre tells the people of the country that there is no dearth of vaccines and when the vaccines are not available in vaccination centres in the states then obviously people will doubt over states.

Chhattisgarh Health minister said, "In his statement (on Wednesday), the Union Health Minister said that as long as the supply of vaccines remains limited, there is no option but to prioritize...When this is the situation, the government of India should not say there is no deficiency of supply," he said. READ | MP suspends bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15

The Health Minister of Chhattisgarh also informed that a new RT-PCR testing facility is going to start in the upcoming days in Kanker Mahasamund, Korba and Baikunthpur in the state, in addition to previous such facilities. The government of India is also aware that the Chhattisgarh government is planning to start RT-PCR testing labs in Jashpur, Dantewada, Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar and Durg and has also requested Centre's assistance in setting up one of them, he added.

Harsh Vardhan exposes Chhattisgarh & Maharashtra govt

These comments by the Chhattisgarh Health Minister comes after the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday lashed out at Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra governments over the current Coronavirus situation in the states. Stating that the Centre has counselled the state administration repeatedly and has provided all resources to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the Union health Minister accused Chhattisgarh government o spreading misinformation and panic on vaccinatiosn.

Harsh Vardhan also said that Chhattisgarh has seen a disproportionately high number of deaths in the last two-three weeks and the state's testing remains heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests, which is not a wise strategy. He was even more unsparing on Maharashtra whose numbers he cited in a point-by-point rebuttal.

COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh so far has recorded over 3,86,269 positive cases, out of which, 3,29,408 have successfully recovered, while 4,416 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 9,921 new cases, 1,719 fresh recoveries and 53 deaths. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the state is 52,445.

(Image: ANI, PTI)