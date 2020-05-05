'Health Professionals Contracting COVID-19 Is A Matter Of Concern', Says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while addressing a press meeting on Tuesday called the rising number of COVID-19 infections amid healthcare professionals 'a matter of concern.' Over the past few weeks, there has been a spike in the cases of health professionals contracting coronavirus from across the country.

"For us, it is a matter of concern if any health professional gets infected. It is particularly important for all of us to ensure we take precautions while dealing with cases. There are two sets of cases we have found. First is while attending medical duties and second is someone getting infected and in-process being a professional also got infected," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

"We have been working with all the states and others to ensure that everyone is oriented on the proper use of PPEs and proper infection prevention measures. We have come with rational use of PPEs even in hospitals dealing with non-COVID patients," he added.

India's COVID-19 toll at 46,433

India reported its sharpest spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 and related deaths in the last 24 hours, with 3,900 people testing positive and 195 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This takes the total confirmed number of cases to 46,433 and the death toll to 1,568. Meanwhile, 1,020 people recovered at the same time, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,726 and posting a recovery rate of 27.41%. The doubling rate of infection in India stands at 12 days.

(With Agency Inputs)

