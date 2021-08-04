Health Secretary Writes To States; Suggests Local COVID Restrictions During Festive Season

In view of upcoming festivals, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has issued a letter to all states and requested them to actively consider the imposition of local restrictions and to curb mass gatherings. The letter from Bhushan says that while there has been a decline of cases in the last month, a couple of states have been showing a rise in the number of daily cases and positivity rate. During upcoming festivals, large gatherings are expected, so the states should consider imposing certain local restrictions and curb mass gatherings.

The letter reads, “Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have expressed concern regarding the potential of mass gathering events during festivals turning into super spreader events, thereby leading to a spike in Covid cases. This was earlier communication to the States vide letter dates 20th July 2021 of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare”. The letter adds that any laxity in adhering to the fivefold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour may cause a backward slide in the progress made by the country so far in the pandemic. The festivals referred to are:

Muharram (August 19)

Onam (August 21)

Janmashtami (August 30)

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10)

Durga Puja (October 5 to October 15)

India's current COVID-19 status

As per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India currently has 4,10,353 active COVID-19 cases. Some of the states seeing a rise in cases are Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While some of the States are still combating the second wave, predictions are being made about the third wave of the pandemic hitting the country, causing the State governments to act precautiously about opening up the districts, especially with a wave of revenge tourism being witnessed recently. 47,31,42,307 total samples tested so far. As per multiple reports, the third wave is expected to hit sometime this month. Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 vaccination count in India stands at 48,52,86,570.

On Wednesday, Union Health Ministry in a statement said that while some COVID-19 cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths was completely unlikely given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India.

