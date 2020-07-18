Health Secy Expresses Concern Over COVID Crisis In WB, Suggests Measures To Contain Spread

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has written to the state Health Secretary highlighting the areas of concern. Agarwal has apprised the Bengal Health Secretary of the fact that the state is reporting almost 1600 Covid cases daily and that 93% of the active cases were reported in the past 4 days. The Union Health Secretary also called for a 'robust strategy' to contain the spread.

In his letter to the Bengal Health Secretary on Friday, Lav Agarwal said, "The overall testing remains very low vis a vis national average. An increasing trend in case positivity rate in the last 3 weeks is also cause of concern. Renewed efforts are needed to suppress the transmission as well as to keep case fatality below 1%."

Apart from highlighting the worsening situation, Agarwal suggested a few actions to be implemented to suppress the transmission. These included utilizing the lockdown to focus on containment, implementing containment plan at field level as per Health Ministry guidelines, enhanced contact tracing and their quarantining and a rapid audit of hospitals and facilities. The Union The Health Secretary also suggested the state to aim to achieve a minimum of 14 tests per 1 lakh per day. "Necessarily test all asymptomatic high-risk contacts and mild symptomatic as per ICMR protocol," Agarwal wrote.

Furthermore, Agarwal added, "State should also focus on ensuring the availability of non-COVID services such as immunization, maternal and child health services including other emergency and critical care service." West Bengal has reported 38011 positive cases along with 1049 deaths. At present, there 14709 active cases while 22253 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Saturday said there was no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control. Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones. He said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as "more the number of tests, more the number of cases".

