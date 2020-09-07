Health Worker From West Bengal Goes Viral For Dancing To 'Teri Mitti' In PPE Gear

A video of a medical intern in a PPE suit, dancing on a patriotic song has taken social media by storm. Corona warrior Sonali Dhawal who is an intern at the Malda Medical College and Hospital in North Bengal shot the video as a tribute to everyone who is fighting the pandemic.

“We have to put ourselves aside in this situation. I haven’t been able to go home for the past six months. This is a way to motivate me that I have to stay here, look after patients. It is my work and responsibility. This video was an attempt to stay motivated.” said Sonali.

The ordeal to work in a PPE suit for long hours has been a topic of discussion by health workers since day one, however, none seem to complain but do their duty. The motive behind the video was to pay a tribute to everyone who is fighting coronavirus in some way or the other, especially the medical fraternity.

Spreading positivity in times of dullness

The medical intern feels extremely happy to get a heartwarming response to her video. A major reason she decided to shoot the video was to take on the negativity and dullness that the disease had spread all over.

“I am happy that this video has inspired a lot of people. Amidst so much negativity I have been able to spread some positivity, that itself is a big thing,” said Sonali.

Treating COVID-19 patients is anything but an easy task, especially to do it for months, dressed in a PPE suit. However, Sonali and thousands of her fellow colleagues term it to be their call of duty. Be it a fulltime surgeon or an intern, the medical fraternity has upped their game and continuously work round the clock to tackle the pandemic.

