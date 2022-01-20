Health Workers Brave The Weather, Trek Across Snow-capped J&K To Administer COVID Vaccines

Quick links:
As India clocked 158 crore vaccinations against COVID-19, Jammu & Kashmir achieved a milestone of 2 crore jabs. The Union Territory also kick-started its COVID booster campaign last week.
Healthcare worker Masrat Farid prepares to administer a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine to Ghulam Hassan in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar.
Tanveera Banoo, a Kashmiri village girl, reacts as she receives a vaccine for COVID-19 from Masrat Farid in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar.
Ghulam Yousaf Mir receives a COVID-19 jab during a vaccination drive in Gagangneer, northeast Srinagar on January 12. Health worker Masrat Farid administers the dose.
Kashmiri healthcare workers Fozia and Tasleema carry vaccine boxes to administer COVID doses during the vaccination drive in Budgam.
Arsha Begum, an elderly Kashmiri woman, receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from healthcare worker Fozia during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar.