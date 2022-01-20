Last Updated:

Health Workers Brave The Weather, Trek Across Snow-capped J&K To Administer COVID Vaccines

Jammu & Kashmir achieved a milestone of administering 2cr vaccines against COVID-19 on Wednesday. Health workers trek through snowy paths to administer jabs.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: AP
1/7
IMAGE: AP

As India clocked 158 crore vaccinations against COVID-19, Jammu & Kashmir achieved a milestone of 2 crore jabs. The Union Territory also kick-started its COVID booster campaign last week.

IMAGE: AP
2/7
IMAGE: AP

Healthcare worker Masrat Farid prepares to administer a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine to Ghulam Hassan in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar.

IMAGE: AP
3/7
IMAGE: AP

Tanveera Banoo, a Kashmiri village girl, reacts as she receives a vaccine for COVID-19 from Masrat Farid in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar.

IMAGE: AP
4/7
IMAGE: AP

Ghulam Yousaf Mir receives a COVID-19 jab during a vaccination drive in Gagangneer, northeast Srinagar on January 12. Health worker Masrat Farid administers the dose.

IMAGE: AP
5/7
IMAGE: AP

Kashmiri healthcare workers Fozia and Tasleema carry vaccine boxes to administer COVID doses during the vaccination drive in Budgam.

IMAGE: AP
6/7
IMAGE: AP

Arsha Begum, an elderly Kashmiri woman, receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from healthcare worker Fozia during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar.

IMAGE: AP
7/7
IMAGE: AP

A team of healthcare workers and doctors carry vaccines as they treat on the snow-covered road during the COVID vaccine drive in Budgam, southwest Srinagar on January 11.

Tags: JK, COVID-19, COVID vaccine workers
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Indian Railways shares mesmerising views of snow-clad stations in Kashmir valley

Indian Railways shares mesmerising views of snow-clad stations in Kashmir valley