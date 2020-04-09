Healthcare Applications Aid Govt To Fight COVID-19 With Timely Deliveries & Consultations

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, there are many platforms that are not only delivering medicines and ensuring that people do not face any shortage, but also taking new initiatives. ''This new challenge also opens a door of possibilities for online medical consultation in future,'' says Ashish Bajaj who is associated with a digital platform for medicine delivery and consultation.

On day 16 of the nationwide lockdown, Republic TV went to the Karol Bagh area in Delhi to understand the status of medicine supply. The Centre had said that there would be no hindrance in the transportation and delivery of medicines. In Karol Bagh, we met Ashish Bajaj who works for a company called DocsApp which is one an online medicine delivery platform that also provides consultation. We asked him about the status of medicines in the national capital.

''I would say that the situation is under control. So far we have not seen any major shortage of medicines or any complains. You know that the government has categorised it as essential services hence there is no issue with the transportation. I mean at one or two occasions people might have faced problems, but I am talking about the overall situation and I can tell you what the government had said about the availability of medicines could be seen on the ground'', said Mr Bajaj.

READ | '100% Surety That India Has Sufficient HCQ Drug Stock For Now & Future': Health Ministry

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Releases Rs 15000 Cr COVID Package; Total Cases At 5865

Online platforms provide multiple services

The role of online platforms is interesting as it has given a glimpse of how medical consultation could look like in future. From getting in touch with doctors and sharing images when necessary for minor treatments to updating prescription, the digital contact might change the spectrum of medical assistance.

''Currently, there are a number of service providers in India who are fighting shoulder to shoulder with the government in this war against Coronavirus. For example- Some are giving free consultation about the spread of the virus. There are helpline numbers for queries and this was not just about one company," said the Delhi resident.

Ashish stressed on the importance of social distancing. While medicines are going to be available, people have to take care of themselves as they have ''as big role as the government itself''.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Explains Contours Of Operation SHIELD To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

READ | Delhi Gurudwara Committee Offers Two Hospital Buildings For Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients