Healthcare Workers Re-visit Indore Area To Continue Screening After Stone Pelting Episode

General News

Healthcare workers on whom stones were pelted by locals re-visited the area in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to continue screening amid the virus outbreak

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madhya Pradesh

Just a day after residents of an area in Indore pelted stones at the healthcare workers who went there to screen people, the healthcare officials visited the same place again on Thursday to carry out the screening services. Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the healthcare workers stated that despite sustaining injuries from the pelting a day before, they had come to do their job and they will not be scared. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 99 while six deaths have been reported in the state. 

READ | COVID-19: Locals Pelt Stones At Healthcare Workers In Indore

Scindia on stone-pelting incident in Indore

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday opined that the actions of the locals towards healthcare workers was condemnable. In his statement after the incident, the BJP leader called for security arrangements for doctors along with strict action against the culprits. Talking about the incident, Scindia slamming the locals said that such incidents against medical professionals is 'unforgivable'. A case has been registered against unidentified people.

READ | Shivraj Chouhan: '82 Out Of 107 Markaz Attendees Who Entered MP Have Been Identified'

READ | PM Modi Urges Spiritual Leaders To Mobilise People Of All Faiths To Fight COVID-19

Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave with staffers

Earlier on Wednesday, some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi “misbehaved” with and “even spat” at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said. A total of 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centres set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

WATCH: PM Modi Videoconferences With State CMs On Coronavirus Situation As Count Rises

After the attendees were accommodated in the facility, residents of the railway colony raised concerns over their safety and said they feared the spread of the deadly virus, prompting senior officials to request local authorities for necessary action, sources said.

First Published:
COMMENT
