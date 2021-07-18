'Healthy & Fruitful Debates Should Take Place': PM Modi Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting in Parliament on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon session. The all-party meeting is the first step, to begin with the Monsoon session of the Parliament every year, which takes place to ensure its undisturbed functioning. A series of legislations is also there for the Monsoon session, which will conclude on August 23. PM Modi said that the government will hold discussions on any subject if raised according to parliamentary rules and procedures.

On Sunday, more than 40 leaders from 33 different parties attended the meeting. The prominent leaders who attended the meeting were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Attending the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives’ suggestions including those from the oppositions are very valuable.” Further, Joshi added, “At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures.”

Issues to be discussed in the Monsoon session

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed a total number of 31 business bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include 3 Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. In a heartening development, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

