Healthy Family Environment Needed For A Drug-free Society: Arunachal Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Friday emphasised the need for a healthy family environment at home as a first and foremost step towards a ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug-free) society.

Launching the state-level ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat-Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’, at Dera Natung Government College here, the governor said that a good upbringing of a child would never give a chance to stray and pick up bad habits.

Stating that the state government is committed to a drug-free society with the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Policy 2021 in place, Parnaik said that the involvement of the society as a whole is needed to assist those going into addiction.

The governor said narcotic addiction is a serious issue and called for strong action against drug peddlers and suppliers, and suggested using technology to track those involved in the illegal business.

“With real-time tracking, we can keep an eye on and eradicate drug menace from our society,” he said.

The launching of the campaign was marked with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dera Natung College and Itanagar-based Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, Brahma Kumaris.

“Nasha Mukt Bharat- Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan is not just a campaign but a commitment to the wellbeing of the people. By tackling the root cause of drug abuse, raising awareness and providing support, it aspires to pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for the state and the nation,” the governor pointed out.

Parnaik commended Brahma Kumaris and the authority of Dera Natung College for signing the MoU and said that it is a challenging task and expressed hope that the endeavour would bring good results and go a long way in fortifying a promising future for the youth of the state.

As part of the programme, a Rajyoga teacher conducted a meditation session on the occasion.