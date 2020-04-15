WATCH: Health Ministry's Step-by-step Guide On How To Use Your Own Homemade Face Cover

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a video on how to use Homemade Reusable Face Cover. The video depicted all the steps that will guide the people while making and using their Homemade reusable face cover. The ministry advised using homemade face cover to maintain good personal hygiene. Those who are not suffering from any medical conditions and have no signs of breathing difficulties are recommended to use homemade reusable masks while stepping outside their homes to protect the community at a large by the Ministry.

How to make your own homemade face cover?

Use a clean cloth available at home- The cloth has to be washed thoroughly before stitching or making the face cover.

Make two sets of the face cover- while one gets washed, another one can be used

Always wash your hands before wearing the face cover

Refrain from throwing your face cover anywhere, keep it safe- wash it properly with soap and hot water and dry it completely before reusing.

Do not share the face cover with anyone. Every family member should have their separate face cover.

The Health Ministry also informed that the Homemade face cover is not recommended for Health workers, Coronavirus patients and those working closely with or in contact with COVID-19 patients. The Ministry also shared the information about their website to the people who would want to know more about the Homemade face cover: www.mohfw.gov.in

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

COVID-19 cases in India

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 figure includes 9279 active cases, while 1190 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Tuesday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 353. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra with 2337 confirmed cases has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country, followed by Delhi (1510) and Tamil Nadu (1173).

