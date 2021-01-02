Heap Of Cow-dung Unloaded Outside Punjab BJP Leader's House Amid Protest Against Farm Laws

As the framers' agitation against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws continues, a group of unidentified people dumped a heap of cow dung outside the house of a Punjab BJP leader Tikshan Sud in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday. Apart from unloading dung-filled trolley in front of the residence of Tikshan Sud, the group also raised slogans against the Centre for its alleged "callous" attitude towards farmers' demands.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh condemns the incident

Miffed over this act by the farm laws protestors, the Punjab BJP leader along with other party workers staged a dharna on the Rai Bahadur Jodhamal road in Hoshiarpur and sought strict action against those involved in the act. Taking a serious note of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the invasion of privacy will bring a bad name to the peaceful agitation of farmers and defeat its very objective.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, "After months of showing exemplary restraint and not indulging in any violence or lawlessness in Punjab as well as at the borders of the national capital, some protesters are losing restraint despite being categorically asked by farmer leaders to keep the protests peaceful."

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the several rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

During the deliberations held on Tuesday, the Centre agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Maintaining that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children given the chilly winter season. Meanwhile, the unions rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws. The next round of discussions on January 4 will focus on the three farm laws and MSP.

(With PTI inputs)