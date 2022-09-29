Hear Arnab Open Up About His Team & The Tribulations They've Been Through Together

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday held an 'Ask Me Anything' session and responded to questions from Instagrammers. Replying to one of the questions, Arnab praised his team who stood with him through thick and thin.

"What helps you be being so humble? And your team is super efficient, amazing they are" - An Instagram user asked

Arnab, in a video message, replied, "We have got a great team and the team stood by me. And How! There were periods of time when some of my closest team members were literally living with me. Moving from home to home while the police and some of these corporate media were chasing us. Standing with me through long hearings. We were preparing for legal cases till 2 in the morning. It's not standing by, it's being with."

He added, "My team was with me completely 100 percent. I don't think they are just my team anymore. I'm their team."

Arnab also said that he feels really good after the ED's report exposes the TRP case truth. "It feels like a new beginning. New beginnings are always good. It didn't really affect me in that way but it is good to see in writing that somebody had lied about you and said false about you and hurt and attacked you personally. When the world comes out and says it's a concoction you are happy that it is being put there in a formal way. In that sense, I'm really happy," he said.

Arnab also shared golden advice on how he manages his time and what his stressbusters are.