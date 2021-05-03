Heartbreaking Visuals Depict Chamrajnagar COVID Patients' Ordeal As O2 Shortage Kills 24

After over 24 people lost their lives due to an oxygen shortage in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district hospital, Republic has accessed a video looking inside the hospital last night and revealing a heartbreaking scene. In the clip, the family members and the healthcare workers were seen struggling to save the lives of the patients, who are evidently gasping for breath, their attendees fanning air onto their faces. The visuals are horrifying given what happened there in the early hours of Monday. While taking stock of this unfortunate incident, the state's COVID-19 task force team has now been reconstituted by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

After the reconstitution, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana has now been made the New Head of the Task Force. As per sources, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala of Karnataka Suresh Kumar S, Minister of information and Public relations CC Patil and Health Minister K Sudhakar will work as members of the Task Force. This Task Force's objective is to examine the measures taken to contain the surge of the pandemic and creating awareness among the public with regard to COVID-19 management.

Chamarajanagar horror: Karnataka CM assures strict action

BS Yediyurappa on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to express his grief over the death of 24 people within two hours at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district hospital due to an Oxygen shortage. CM Yediyurappa offered condolences to the deceased family members and assured them of the government's support. He also spoke to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In another tweet, CM Yediyurappa stated that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that the oxygen demand has been increased in the state and the administration is trying its level best to fulfil it. "We are exploring all possibilities to normalise the situation," he added.

24 patients die in Chamarajanagar District Hospital

Amid massive oxygen shortage and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, at least 24 people lost their lives in a span of two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital. It is being suspected that they succumbed due to a lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. This unfortunate incident took place at night between 12 am to 2 am. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka so far has recorded over 16,01,865 positive cases, out of which, 11,64,398 have successfully recovered and 16,011 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 37,733 new cases, 21,148 fresh recoveries, and 217 deaths have been reported.

(Image: PTI, Republic TV)