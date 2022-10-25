Heartrending Shocker: Child Dies, 3 Injured As 'ball' Turns Out To Be Crude Bomb In Bengal

A tragic, shocking & heart-wrenching incident has come to light from West Bengal when one child died and three were grievously injured after they kicked a crude bomb they thought was a bomb.

The incident happened around Bhatpara railgate 28, in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, when 4 children were playing. They allegedly kicked something they thought was a ball, but it was in reality a crude bomb. The bomb exploded and one of the kids died on spot. The other three have sustained serious injuries.

After getting the information, BJP MLA of Bhatpara Paban Singh rushed to the spot. Also, GRP IC Basudeb Mullick also reached the spot. According to the sources, one of the injured children has been brought to Kolkata.

As of now, bomb squad teams have also reached the spot to carry out the search operations. As per sources, more crude bombs have been found around the railway lines in that same area. Crude bombs have been a recurring menace in West Bengal over the last few years, with many hurled in instances of political-related violence.

BJP demands handing over of West Bengal crude bomb cases to NIA

Speaking to Republic over the tragedy, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar said, “It is very unfortunate. It is not the first time. Several times, this kind of incident happened in the state of West Bengal because the state of West Bengal is an epicentre of manufacturing the kind of country bombs."

He accused the TMC of accumulating such crude bombs for the upcoming panchayat elections. “That is their motive. Because of these activities, the people of West Bengal are suffering," the BJP leader said. “Government should take action immediately. I think, the police are not enough to handle these kinds of incidents, because these incidents are happening regularly. It’s better to hand over all these cases to NIA," he added.