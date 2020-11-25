Last Updated:

'Heartwarming': CRPF Jawans Donate Blood To 19-year-old Undergoing Kidney Transplant

In a selfless gesture, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on November 24 donated blood to help a 19-year-old undergoing kidney transplant.

19-year-old

In a selfless gesture, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on November 24 donated blood to help a 19-year-old undergoing kidney transplant at the  Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. The two personnel, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF's 73rd Battalion donated their blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district and possibly saved her life. Since the CRPF tweet describing the heartwarming gesture of the jawans was posted on social media, netizens have been showering the two with “salute and respect”.

Netizens laud the CRPF officers

From “saluting” the jawans to calling them selfless, the internet users lauded both the CRPF personnel. Many said that donating blood is the “most noble” deed and others simply commented heart emojis under the Twitter post to show their love. CRPF also wished Sayeeda good health and a fast recovery along with hashtags saying ‘Help Us To Help You’ and ‘Donate Blood Save Life’, the same was used by netizens to share the heartwarming incident. 

This is also not the first time that CRPF jawans have stood up to the responsibility of saving lives. From assisting the wounded to helping the unwell in treatment, CRPF Persons have constantly made swift decisions. Most recently, Constable Sheeraj Kumar of 137th battalion donated his blood to Dev Raj Sharma who was undergoing treatment and was in dire need of B positive blood and the family called CRPF. 

Earlier on October 23, the CRPF assisted a family with a person’s radial head prosthesis surgery following the fracture of both arms while doing his work in an orchard. The CRPF not only shared the images of Jamal, the one undergoing surgery but also wished him recovery. Moreover, hundreds of patients have been examined by doctors and received free medicines in a Medical Camp organised by CRPF at Naidkhai in October-end. 

