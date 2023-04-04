'Heartwarming' Gesture Of IAS Officer Towards Disabled Man Wins Netizens' Hearts

Pictures of a 'heartwarming' interaction between a disabled elderly man and a bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after people praised the officer for looking out after the elderly person, while assuring solution to his problem.

The incident came to light from Kanpur Dehat district where a man identified as Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, visited the district office seeking an electric cycle under a scheme of the state government. IAS Saumya Pandey's compassionate attitude towards the elederly person has won hearts of netizens. In the picture posted from official Twitter handle of Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Dehat, the lady IAS officer is seen sitting on the ground, balancing herself and communicating with the disabled man.

The Tweet reads, “The Chief Development Officer @saumyapandey999 heard the pain of Divyang old Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, who came to buy an electronic cycle and directed the Divyangjan Adhikari to provide all possible help so that the old people can get all the benefits of the government's schemes.”

Rising above the 'VIP culture in bureaucracy'

After the pictures were posted on Twitter, netizens showered their praises on the 'down to earth' behaviour of the IAS officer with the elderly person. Netizens also called it out for- rising above the VIP culture in bureaucracy. A user in the reply section, wrote, "Feels good to see such down to earth pictures after such a long time....Keep doing this inspiring work for the society."

Another user, said, "If the public servants in India reached out to the needy in this way and started listening to their grievances, then the wish of the constitution makers would have come true and real democracy would have emerged." Another user praised her for the commendable work and said, "Very commendable work ma'am. Can other administrative officers also take such a lesson. While sitting on the ground, being out on the sun, she is assisting a disabled person."