Heat Stroke Claims 9 Lives In Bihar In Past 48 Hours

Bihar Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz said that over 22 deaths attributed to heat stroke have been found to be caused by other factors.

Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: PTI)


Heat strokes claimed nine lives in Bihar in the past 48 hours, the state Disaster Management department (DMD) said on Tuesday. According to a DMD statement, five casualties were reported in Bhojpur, three in Arwal and one in Jehanabad in the last 48 hours.

Bihar Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz told PTI that over 22 deaths attributed to heat stroke have been found to be caused by other factors.

Meanwhile, light rain at a few places in the state provided some relief to people from the scorching heat and also brought down the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius.

Aurangabad district sizzled at 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding Patna recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees.

The mercury had soared past the 45-degrees Celsius mark on June 17.

