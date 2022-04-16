Heat wave conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Heat wave conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan where Phalodi in Jodhpur and Bikaner recorded the highest day temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Kota recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius while the day temperature in Barmer and Churu was 42.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

The maximum temperature in Ganganagar, Pilani, Jodhpur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Jaipur was 42.6, 42.5, 42.2, 41.4, 41.2, 41 and 40.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The department has predicted thundershowers in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Churu districts during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA SDA ANB ANB

