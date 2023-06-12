Heat Wave Likely To Intensify In THESE States, IMD Issues Orange Alert | Check List

Why you’re reading this: As several parts of the country reel under high temperatures due to intensifying heat conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory on the upcoming forecast.

According to the Met Department, heat wave to severe heat wave is likely to continue over parts of Central, Northwest, East, and North Peninsular India over the next 3 to 5 days. In this regard, IMD has named 12 states and has also issued an Orange alert for several regions. IMD has also predicted that this year's monsoon will be weak and make a late arrival.

3 things you need to know:

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions be witnessed during the next 3 to 5 days

IMD has named 12 states and issued orange alerts in 4 regions

The eastern part of India is the main heat wave zone

Heat waves to prevail over these states

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in the parts of Central and East India and some parts of North India, and northern parts of Peninsular India were recorded in the range of 40-42°C. There will be a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over parts of Central India in the coming next 2 days.

The Met department has also issued an Orange alert in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in view of heat wave conditions. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar informed that East India is the main heat wave zone.

"The IMD had issued an orange alert in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal as heat wave conditions are prevailing in these regions. The Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave as they will be affected by heatwave for the next 5 days."

He further said that as a precautionary step, the weather department has issued a heat wave warning for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana for the next three days.

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to witness heat till June 13

Bihar and Jharkhand to reels under heat wave till June 15

Heatwave to severe heat wave likely to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 13 to June 15

Heat waves also likely to prevail in Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Schools in Bihar and Jharkhand to be shut down for the next few days

Precautions issued by IMD

Amid the severe heatwave conditions, the IMD has suggested precautions and required actions for people, especially for vulnerable people like infants elderly, and people suffering from chronic diseases.

People who are either exposed to the Sun for a prolonged period need to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty. They must use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, Rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, etc to stay hydrated. The weather department advised people to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and cotton clothes in a bid to avoid heat exposure. While going out, people must cover their heads using cloth, a hat or carry an umbrella.

What do the 4 colour codes used by the IMD mean?