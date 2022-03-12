Heat wave likely to scorch Odisha next week

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) A heat wave is likely set to singe parts of Odisha next week and the mercury is expected to rise by a few degrees across the state, the Met office said on Saturday.

A yellow warning of a heat wave has been issued for some places in Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh and Angul districts for two days from Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The Met forecast such conditions in Nayagarh and Khurda, including Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday. The temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack may touch 39 and 38 degrees respectively during the period, it said.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degree celsius in the next two-three days, a bulletin said.

The mercury was above normal in several places across the state, with the highest maximum of 37.5 degrees being recorded in Boudh. PTI HMB KKKK KK

