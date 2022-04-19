Heat Wave To Remain In Most Of North India Until April 20; Rainfall In N-E And South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Gangetic West Bengal on April 18 and 19 and over Jharkhand on April 18 and 20. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over some parts of these areas.

Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 19, 2022.

Duststorm at isolated places over Punjab on 18th; West Uttar Pradesh on 20th & 21st; East Uttar Pradesh on 21st and Rajasthan from 18th-21st April, 2022. Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and 20, 2022.

Forecast for the next five days until April 22

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next five days and isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm winds very likely over N-E & Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next five days. Isolated to scattered rainfall thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorm very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and over Uttarakhand from 20th to 22nd April. Light isolated rainfall likely over Punjab.

April 19

Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places likely over N-E states.

April 20

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Jharkhand with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal.

April 21

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand.

Aprl 22

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Assam, Meghalaya.

Image: PTI