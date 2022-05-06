Heat Waves Continue To Rise In India; Maharashtra's Bramhapuri Records Maximum Temp

As severe heat conditions are being consistently reported over large parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature of 44.1°C was reported in Maharashtra's Bramhapuri (Vidarbha) on Thursday. The average maximum temperatures in the month of March were the highest in 122 years.

In the West, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, the maximum temperatures have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius throughout the last two months.

As per the IMD report, maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Assam & Meghalaya and at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Vidarbha.

While the temperatures were appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at a few places over Bihar and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and below Normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar.

Heat waves grips India

Summers have always been draining in many parts of the country, especially in the northern and central regions. Since 2015, both the central and state governments have issued a number of measures to ease the effects of heatwaves, like a ban on working outside during the hottest hours and issuing timely advisories. People of Nothern states, including Uttar Pradesh chose to cool off the heat in nearby water bodies while they continue to complain of power shortage.

(Image: PTI)