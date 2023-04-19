Heatwave Alert: Schools Closed, Timings Changed In These States As Temperature Rises

As heatwave is gripping parts of India with mercury rising up to 45 degrees, various state governments have either closed schools or revised class timing for students in accordance with summer guidelines. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave is expected to continue until April 22-23.

With IMD issuing heatwave alert for several states, including West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, here’s a list of states that have closed schools, or have changed the timings for students in view of the rising temperature:

West Bengal

In view of the rising temperature, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has issued an order to close schools, colleges and universities in the state from April 17 till April 22. Apart from this, the authorities have also ordered to start the summer break from May 2 in government schools instead of May 24.

Delhi

As the national capital is witnessing a massive rise in the temperature, the Delhi government has issued a circular instructing all schools to take precautions to ensure the safety of students. The government has asked the schools to not take any assemblies during the afternoon shift.

Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah on Monday ordered all the government schools of the northeastern state to remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to the heatwave.

Bihar

With the rising temperature, the Patna administration announced that the schools in the city will be closed after 10:45 am from April 19 onwards due to the ongoing heatwave. Earlier, school timings in Patna had been changed from 7 am to 1 pm to 6:30 am to 11:30 am due to the increasing temperatures.

Odisha

The Odisha government has given district collectors permission to call for revisions in the timings of school. As per the order, classes will start in the morning from 7 am to 11.30 am.