Heatwave Conditions Prevail In Gangetic Bengal; Kolkata Records 40.6 Degree Celsius Temperature

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday as Kolkata experienced a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius temperature, which is five notches above normal, the Meteorological department said.

It also said that the eastern metropolis and neighbouring areas will experience such conditions for the next 24 hours with the mercury level likely to be around 40 deg C.

Temperatures above 40 deg C were recorded across the south and western districts of the state with 41.6 degC at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas, 39 degC at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, 42.6 deg C at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur, 43.6 deg C in Birbhum, 43.9 deg C at Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman.

In the metropolis, the maximum relative humidity level was 89 per cent and the minimum 25 per cent, raising the discomfort level in mid of the day, the Met office said.

Dry weather conditions will likely prevail for the next two days, and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thundershowers from April 23 to April 24 in different districts.

In parts of north Bengal, there was a forecast of light rain with thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

Streets wore a deserted look mid-day and there was less public transport on roads, both in Kolkata and in other towns in south Bengal, as many people chose to stay indoors.