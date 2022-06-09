Heatwave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan as the maximum temperature at most places settled above 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, officials said.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Sangaria, Hanumangarh was recorded at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.3 degrees Celsius, Pilani 45 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 44.6 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 44.3 degrees Celsius, and Alwar 44 degrees Celsius.

The temperature on Wednesday night was recorded in the range of 25.3 degrees Celsius to 32.8 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

According to the department, till 5 pm on Thursday, 2.2 mm of rain was recorded in Pilani, 0.8 mm in Kota and drizzle in Jaipur.

The department has expressed the possibility of recording pre-monsoon activities in the districts of Udaipur and Kota divisions between June 10 and 12. PTI AG RHL