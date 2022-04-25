Heatwave conditions return to some Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) Heat wave conditions returned to three districts of Jharkhand on Monday after a brief respite and it is likely to cover six other districts of the state within three days, the weathermen said.

Heatwave gripped West Singhbhum, Koderma and Giridih districts, while it is likely to spread to Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singbhum, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra by April 28.

“The dry and hot winds from the west and northwest parts of the country are increasing the temperature of Jharkhand. The maximum temperature is likely to shoot up by two to four degrees Celsius during the next two-three days," in charge of Ranchi meteorological centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

However, there is a possibility of rain from April 29, which will provide much-needed relief to people, he said.

Some of the districts had experienced rain on April 21 and 22 but the temperature started increasing thereafter.

Currently, most parts of the state are experiencing a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand capital Ranchi, which is simmering at 40 degrees Celsius, might see a temperature jump of one or two more degrees in the next couple of days.

Godda remained the hottest district of the state registering 42.9 degrees Celsius since Sunday. It is followed by Daltonganj (42.7 degrees Celsius), Deoghar 42.6 (degrees Celsius), Chaibasa (42.4 degrees Celsius), Jamshedpur (42.2 degrees Celsius), Sahibganj (41 degrees Celsius), Giridih (40.3 degrees Celsius) and Bokaro (40.1 degrees Celsius).

Amid the rising temperature, the people of the state are suffering from frequent load shedding and a shortage of drinking water.

Energy department officials said that against the electricity demand of 2550 megawatt on Sunday, Jharkhand got a supply of 2200 to 2250 MW. So, there was a gap of 300 to 350 MW between demand and supply.

Meanwhile, people in most areas of the state capital are facing water shortages. In a bid to deal with the situation, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to take 20 additional tankers on rent.

RMC has identified 200 places where people are dependent on water supply from tankers in the summer. Officials said the corporation has ensured water supply in 175 locations and the number will be increased soon. PTI SAN SAN NN NN

