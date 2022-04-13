Heatwave continues in Jammu, light rains lash Kashmir

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued to prevail over the Jammu region on Wednesday, while light rains in Kashmir brought down the day temperature to normal after almost a month, an IMD official said.

Jammu recorded the maximum temperature at 38.5 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24.8 degrees Celsius. While the day temperature is 6.4 degrees above season’s average, the night temperature is also 5.6 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather, on the other hand, was pleasant in Kashmir region where Srinagar recorded a high of near normal 20.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 notches above normal, the official said.

The drop in the mercury in the valley was the result of rainfall under the influence of western disturbance which is presently active over Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding Srinagar recorded 5.3mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

According to IMD, most parts of Kashmir valley and some places in the high altitude areas of Jammu region recorded light to moderate rains since Tuesday night.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy with light rain likely at many places in Kashmir and some places in Jammu on April 14, the official said, adding that the next spell of light to moderate rain is likely on April 20 and 21.

As per IMD, light snowfall in the upper reaches of north Kashmir, including Razdan top on Bandipora-Gurez road, was reported. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK

