Heatwave hits life in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Normal life was affected in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday due to increase in day temperature and severe heatwave conditions.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 45.1 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer was 44.4 degrees, Bikaner (44.1), Churu (43.8), Phalodi (43.6) and Jodhpur (43.2).

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperatures across the state are likely to increase further by one to two degrees in the next 24 hours. PTI SDA RHL

