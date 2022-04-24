Heatwave scorches Bengal, Kolkata sizzles on season's hottest day

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed in five districts of south Bengal on Sunday as Kolkata sizzled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, the season's highest temperature, the weather office said.

No respite from the heat and humidity seemed to be in sight as the weather office predicted dry weather in south Bengal districts over the next three days.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in North 24 Parganas, Malda, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum districts with the day's maximum temperature moving up 4.5 degrees above normal, it said.

Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius, Sriniketan in Birbhum recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, Malda town recorded 41 degrees Celsius, Dum Dum clocked 40.5 degrees Celsius and Medinipur town recorded 42 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Alipore headquarters of the Regional Met Centre recorded this summer's highest temperature in Kolkata at 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the discomfort was the maximum relative humidity of 89 per cent, it said.

Though there are usually fewer people and vehicles on the roads on Sundays, the extreme weather ensured that the city wore a deserted look with only those having no option but stepping out, braving the heat and humidity.

The weather office predicted hot and uncomfortable weather in Kolkata on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 39 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It forecast dry weather in all the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next three days.

The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to experience a better climate during the next few days. The weather office predicted light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunder in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

Darjeeling recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it said. PTI AMR SOM SOM

