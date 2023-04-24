Heatwave To Remain Subdued In Delhi On April 24, IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Heatwave conditions in the national capital will stay under curbs on Monday with the met department predicting a cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle during the day.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 52 per cent.

The air quality index at 9.10 am read 125 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate'', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.