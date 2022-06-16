Heavy Downpour In Meghalaya Blocks NH 6; CM Sangma Forms 4 Committees To Restore Traffic

As incessant rains wreak havoc across the North-Eastern side of India, some parts of the National Highway 6 (NH 6) have been damaged and commuters have been advised to avoid the route, Taking cognisance of the situation, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Thursday held a review meeting and instructed authorities concerned to restore the highway for traffic movement at the earliest.

With landslides caused in different locations, cutting off connectivity to some areas especially transit roads to other NE states, the DAs & Depts have been asked to take swift action in this regard especially in the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/912HKezzu9 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 16, 2022

Apprising on the prevailing situation across the state in view of the incessant rains, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that a committee has been constituted to restore traffic and normalcy in the regions where important roads were damaged by rains. "Due to heavy downpour on June 15 and June 16, especially in the East Jaintia hills, certain important road connections have been damaged quite severely. I had taken a review meeting on video conferencing with all the respective deputy commissioners and officials from different districts as well as ministers had joined. Post the meeting four regional committees were formed to be headed by the respective ministers," he said.

To assess the prevalent situations across the State & the damages caused due to incessant rains, a meeting was held with the District Administration (DA) of all districts & Departments to take stock of the ground situation@PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/e31bGv3gDb — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 16, 2022

Meghalaya CM forms 4 committees to restore normalcy

CM Sangma further added that for the East-West Jaintia Hills, a committee has been established, which will be headed by the Minister of Home, Lahkmen Rymbui and Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla meanwhile other leaders from the local districts and deputy commissioners will be members. CM Sangma directed the aforementioned members to closely monitor the situation for the next 24-48 hours to ensure steps are adopted to resume the movement of traffic at the earliest considering that essential supplies are required not just for the various districts but also for the neighbouring states.

A committee has also been constituted for East Khasi hills, which is headed by the deputy CM Prestone Tynsong and other leaders. A third committee is formed for East-West and South-West Khasi hills, which is chaired by Renikton Tongkhar.

Incessant rains wreaks havoc across Meghalaya

It is pertinent to note that as per IMD, the Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded the highest rainfall for the month of June since 1995 with a total rainfall in the month going up to 811.6 mm. At an aerial distance of 10 km from Cherrapunji, Mawsynram also recorded its highest rainfall for the same period since 1966 getting 710.6 mm of rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya and forecasted isolated and scattered extremely heavy rainfall from June 14 to June 16, and an orange alert for June 17 and June 18.

IMAGE: ANI