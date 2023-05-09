Heavy-moderate Rainfall Likely In These States As IMD Forecasts Warning For Next 4 Days

Informing about the trajectory of Cyclone Mocha, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, May 9 said that the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region at 5:30 IST today, the 9th May 2023. "It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and into a cyclonic storm over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central BoB and the Andaman Sea on 10th May. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till 12th May morning. Thereafter, to recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts," said the MeT Department.
Forecast Warning for the next 4 Days
May 9
- Heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
- Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely at some places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.
- Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal.
May 10
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
- Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely at some places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.
- Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal.
May 11
- Very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.
- Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely at some places over Andaman and Nicobar islands, Kerala and Karnataka.
May 12
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over the Andaman Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Nicobar Islands.
- Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely at some places over the Andaman Islands, Kerala, and Karnataka.
According to the MeT Department, recent satellite imagery depicts the presence of:
- Moderate to intense convection over the South Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands and South Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall (occasionally intense spell) accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over these regions during night time.
- Moderate convection over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh & adjoining Uttarakhand and south Chhattisgarh leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over these regions during night time.