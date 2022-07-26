Heavy Patrolling, Proactive Operations Among Govt Measures For Safety Of Kashmiri Pandits

In light of the increase in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, said Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (Home) listed various Central measures including robust security, intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, patrolling in residential areas of Kashmiri Pandits, etc.

He also informed that the CISF is providing training to security personnel of state agencies as well as public sector undertakings for the same. He also informed the Lok Sabha that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, as many as 5,502 Kashmiri migrants were provided Government jobs.

"The government has approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different departments J&K govt in the valley. As per information provided by the govt, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the PM's package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley," MoS Rai added.

Terrorist attacks declined In J&K since 2018: Centre tells RS

Last week, the Union Minister also responded to questions raised by the opposition in Rajya Sabha over the safety of Kashmiri Pandits and terrorism in J&K. Rai asserted that the Centre has taken various stern measures to normalize the situation in the valley, including day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas and deployment of Road Opening Parties at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

"The Union government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir," he told Rajya Sabha, adding "there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021."

"A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021; 244 in 2020; 255 in 2019; and 417 in 2018. From August 5, 2019, to 9th July 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K. Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. No Pilgrim has been killed during this period", he said.

This year, the Kashmir Valley witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including police officials, teachers, and sarpanches, since January this year. Massive protests were carried out by the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir in view of escalated terrorist attacks on civilians.