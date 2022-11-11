Heavy Rain Batters Puducherry, CM Announces Two-day Holiday For Educational Institutions

As heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging in various districts of Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a two-day holiday for all the educational institutions in the Union Territory and Karaikal region on Friday. Notably, the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry since late Thursday night.

In the wake of heavy rainfall on Friday, the Puducherry government has ordered two days of holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for Friday and Saturday (i.e., November 11 to November 12). The incessant rain lashed the Union Territory forcing several residents to stay indoors while motorists struggled to navigate arterial roads.

Image: Commuters face difficulty in waterlogged areas Source: Twitter@ANI

Similarly in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges have been declared to remain closed today in several districts of Tamil Nadu in view of incessant rainfall in the State.

Notably, amid the alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul and other nearby districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain lashes Puducherry

As incessant rain lashed Puducherry on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, “The depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast as an intense depression by tomorrow (November 12, Saturday), due to which these coastal regions (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) are likely to experience heavy rains for the next three days.”

Image: Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Puducherry Source: Twitter@ANI

“Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area,” the Meteorological Department added.

Due to incessant rains, several areas in Puducherry including Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, and Karuvadikuppam have been flooded compelling motorists to suffer. Notably, the low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar are also surrounded by rainwater.

Image: Incessant rains in Puducherry Source: Twitter@ANI

'Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rains for next three days': IMD

The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

“The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours,” IMD said in a tweet.

The weather forecasting agency further said that it is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning. “Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13,” IMD further added.