Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Batter Rajasthan's Tonk; 12 Dead, Several Injured, Houses Damaged

At least a dozen people died and several were injured in separate incidents due to heavy rain in Rajasthan's Tonk district, an official said on Friday.

Accompanied by gusty winds, heavy rain battered several places in the district on Thursday night, leading to the loss of human lives and damage to houses.

Tonk District Collector Chinmayee Gopal said the injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals in the district.

The field staff, who have been active since night, are trying to assess the total loss due to the rain. Once the report is ready, compensation will be provided to eligible persons according to government rules, Gopal said.

A few places have reported water and electricity outage issues, which the administration is trying to restore, the district collector added.

During the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am today) Jaipur tehsil recorded 6 cm of rainfall, while Malpura of Tonk, Lakshmangarh of Sikar, Pilani of Jhunjhunu, Bonli of Sawai Madhopur, Hindaun of Karauli, Sambhar of Jaipur, Chaksu of Jaipur, Chomu of Jaipur and Sarwar of Ajmer recorded 5 cm each.

Several other places across the state recorded 1 to 4 cm of rainfall.