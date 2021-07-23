Last Updated:

Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore District; Administration Issues Red Alert

Tamil Nadu

A Red Alert has been issued due to heavy rain in parts of the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. The Nilgiris district has received continuous heavy rainfall in the past few days. The excess water has been flowing into the Pilloor dam. The capacity of the Pilloor damn has reached 97 feet, with the full capacity being 100 feet.

Coimbatore issues red alert after Tamil Nadu receives heavy rain

A flood alert was issued today, on July 23, for residents living on the banks of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam, in Coimbatore. This alert was announced post the release of the surplus water inflow, from Pilloor Dam. The surplus water was released as a security measure for the dam. 14,000 cusecs water is being released into the river. They opened 4 sluice gates after the inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM. The alert was sounded by the dam administration. Senior Revenue officials visited the area and reviewed the safety measures and made arrangements to accommodate marriage halls and schools as well.

 

Tamil Nadu rain forecast and other predictions for heavy rainfall by IMD

Following the overflowing of Bhavani River, through public address system, the residents in areas of Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also asked to move to higher places. The IMD had put out the Tamil Nadu rain forecast. They predicted heavy rainfall from July 23 to July 26. The IMD posted on their Twitter, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter". Other cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai have been receiving heavy rainfall as well. The IMD said, "Very Light to Light rainfall at isolated places very likely to continue till 25th over Delhi and increase from 26th July." and predicted,

"Increase in rainfall activity over northwest India likely over western Himalayan region from 25th July and over adjoining plains from 26th July. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over these areas from 25th and 26th July."

