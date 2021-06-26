Heavy Rain In Patna: Bihar Assembly, Deputy CM Renu Devi's House Inundated

Massive waterlogging has been reported from Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Very much like every monsoon, there has been huge damage to property in the capital city of the state. Several parts of Patna, including Bihar assembly premises and the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, were inundated following heavy rain that began to pound the city the previous evening.

Patna received 145 mm rainfall since the previous day, the highest for this date in a decade, according to the Meteorological Department. People woke up in the early hours to deafening sounds of thunderbolts though, so far, there have been no reports of deaths caused by lightning in the city or its outskirts.

As per the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in different areas of the state in the next 24 hours also. The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow and Orange Alert for Saturday. In view of the thunderstorm, it has also been said that people should not leave the house without reason in heavy rain and bad weather.

Deputy CM Renu Devi's house inundated

The heavy rainfall abated by Saturday morning but people had to wade through knee-deep water, with trousers rolled up and footwear in the hands, to venture out. Heavy water-logging was seen in most parts of the city, including posh localities like Shri Krishna Puri and Patel Nagar. Besides, the colonial-era Vidhan Sabha building stood like a desolate, marooned fortress with photo and video journalists dropping in at frequent intervals to capture the images. The situation was the same at the official bungalow of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, who resides a few hundred meters away.

Patna Municipal Corporation officials claimed that by noon, water was pumped out from most of the ''main roads'' though water-logging at by-lanes and streets in low-lying areas remained a problem. Local news channels beamed footages of residents of such localities expressing anxiety that fresh downpour might lead to "a repeat of October 2019", when boats had to be plied on submerged roads and IAF helicopters had been roped in for air-dropping essential items.

